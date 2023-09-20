Idgah maidan row: K’taka HC leaves it to authorities to permit Ganesh festival

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Idgah Maidan row has come to the fore yet again following the direction of the Karnataka High Court to take a call as per the provisions of the law in connection with permitting the Ganesh festival to be held there.

The High Court (HC) gave the orders on Wednesday while looking into the PIL filed by the Chamarajpet Citizens’ Forum.

The Bench gave directions orally to the Public Prosecutor to verify the demand to celebrate Ganesh festival at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan in this regard legally and take a call.

The counsel for the forum, Sreedhar Prabhu, had sought an emergency hearing of the case.

He argued that a memorandum had been submitted to the District Commissioner in this regard and permission had been refused to celebrate the festival.

The forum is arguing that the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan and playing field belongs to the Revenue Department and celebration of Ganesh festival should be permitted there.

The government had also refused to permit the installation of the Ganesh statue.

The Idgah Maidan row had come to the forefront in Bengaluru during the tenure of the previous BJP government. Hindu organisations had announced a massive rally and given a bandh call on July 12, 2022 urging the authorities to allow Hindu festivals in the ground.

The Hindu organisations have already held a meeting in this regard in the Jangama Mutt of Bengaluru.

Hindu activists had resolved to retain the Idgah Maidan as a playground and 25 Hindu organisations as well as local groups have joined hands to wage a legal battle as well as challenge the claims of the Waqf Board that the Idgah Maidan is its property.

Like this: Like Loading...