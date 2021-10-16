Spread the love



















Idol immersion turns violent in Patna: 1 killed, several injured

Patna: Immersion of Durga idols turned ugly in Patna on Saturday after two groups clashed in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

The incident occurred in Chowk police station in Patna city near Janata hotel, when the two groups on way for immersion of Durga idols in river Ganga, had an altercation over a trivial issue.

The altercation took an ugly turn and they started firing at each other. One of the bullets hit a 23-year-old youth Vikky Chaudhary in his chest.

He was immediately taken to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) where doctors declared him dead, said an official of Chowk police station.

Patna police deployed a large number of police force in the area to bring situation under control.

In another incident, violent clash occurred in Pali area of Patna late on Friday night, leaving more than a dozen persons injured.

The incident occurred after some miscreants started misbehaving with girls and women during the Vijay Dashmi celebrations. When it was objected by the families, the miscreants opened fire on them. The families of girls also opened fire on the miscreants, leading to chaos in the area.

Two persons, identified as Pinku Kumar and Chiku Kumar received gunshot injuries in this incident. They were admitted in local hospital and are said to be out of danger.

Like this: Like Loading...