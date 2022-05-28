IDP Mangalore signs MOU with Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Mangaluru: The alliance signed for two years of knowledge-sharing and guidance assistance will bring IDP industry expertise to Father Muller charitable Institutions students helping them secure admissions at the best universities in Australia, USA, UK, Canada, Ireland & New Zealand.

On 27 May, IDP Mangalore signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Mangalore. The MOU, undertaken for 2 years, was signed by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho – Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions and Ajay Chandran (Branch Manager- IDP Mangalore). The signing event was also attended by Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes (Administrator FMMC), Dr. Urban J.A. Dsouza (Dean FMCOAHS) and Shijo Mon Yesudhas (Assistant Manager- Business Development, IDP Mangalore)

As per the mentioned agreement, IDP Mangalore and FMCI will be joining forces, enabling knowledge-sharing with a special focus on assisting FMCI students in securing admissions at the best universities in Australia, USA, UK, Canada, Ireland & New Zealand. IDP Mangalore is committed to providing free expert guidance to students, helping them choose the right course and university. Besides, IDP will also assist them in availing scholarships, grants, bursaries, and fee waivers. IDP educational counselors will provide students step-by-step assistance at every stage, including application submission, offer acceptance, tuition fee payment, visa information, application and pre-departure orientation.

“We are delighted to tie up with Father Muller Charitable Institutions. We are very hopeful that this arrangement will help students reach their true potential, powered by the right guidance and information. It will provide learners with a unique edge over others. Besides, such strategic collaborations are beneficial not only for students but also for all stakeholders. It involves understanding global education requirements, meeting the industry skill standards, elevating the visibility of the country’s educational institutions as well as students’ calibre and talent at a global scale,” said Mr. Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education.

IDP is known to provide end-to-end overseas education assistance customised to students, helping them achieve their international education and career goals. Over the past 50 years, IDP has already placed half a million students in their dream institutions, becoming a sought-after organisation recommended by 9 out of 10 students.

About IDP :



IDP is a leader in global education services. As an Australian ASX-listed company, IDP operates in more than 50 countries and its websites attract 100 million visits a year. IDP specializes in combining human expertise with a leading digital platform to help people get accepted into their ideal course, take an English language test or learn English in our schools. IDP is the Co-owner of the IELTS test. IELTS (the International English Language Testing System) is the world’s most popular English language test for work, study, and migration. More than 10,000 organisations trust IELTS as a reliable indicator of true to life ability to communicate in English. IELTS assesses a test taker’s English language proficiency across four skills: listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

IDPs teams are side by side with our customers every day, at every step from course search through to starting their dream course or career. IDPs data insights are relied upon by organisations around the world to help ensure policies are informed by the diverse needs, challenges, and motivations of students.

Most of all, we are proud of our people. It is our trusted people and processes which help our customers turn their study or English goals into a launchpad for their careers.