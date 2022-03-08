IDP Mangalore signs MOU with St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The alliance signed for Five years of knowledge-sharing and guidance assistance will bring IDP industry expertise to St Aloysius students helping them secure admissions at the best universities in Australia, USA, UK, Canada, Ireland & New Zealand. March 7, 2022, Karnataka: IDP Mangalore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore.

The MOU, undertaken for 5 years, was signed by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ – Principal, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) and Ajay Chandran (Branch Manager- IDP Education Mangalore). The signing event was also attended by Shijo\ Mon Yesudhas (Assistant Manager- Business Development, IDP Mangalore), Dr. Alwyn D’Sa (Registrar), Dr. Ronald Nazareth (Dean- International Collaboration), Dr. Denis Fernandes (Director – Commerce & Management), Ms Shilpa D’Souza (Dean- Public Relations) and Ms Pratyusha Lalith Rai (Destination Counsellor – Canada, IDP Education Mangalore)

As per the mentioned agreement, IDP Mangalore and St Aloysius College will be joining forces, enabling knowledge-sharing with a special focus on assisting St Aloysius College students in securing admissions at the best universities in Australia, USA, UK, Canada, Ireland & New Zealand. IDP Mangalore is committed to providing free expert guidance to students, helping them choose the right course and university. Besides, IDP will also assist them in availing scholarships, grants, bursaries, and fee waivers. IDP educational counselors will provide students step-by-step assistance at every stage, including application submission, offer acceptance, tuition fee payment, visa information, application and pre-departure orientation.

“We are delighted to tie up with St Aloysius College. We are very hopeful that this arrangement will help students reach their true potential, powered by the right guidance and information. It will provide learners with a unique edge over others. Besides, such strategic collaborations are beneficial not only for students but also for all stakeholders. It involves understanding global education requirements, meeting the industry skill standards, elevating the visibility of the country’s educational institutions as well as students’ calibre and talent at a global scale,” said Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education.

IDP is known to provide end-to-end overseas education assistance customised to students, helping them achieve their international education and career goals. Over the past 50 years, IDP has already placed half a million students in their dream institutions, becoming a sought-after organisation recommended by 9 out of 10 students.

About IDP :

IDP is a leader in global education services. As an Australian ASX-listed company, IDP operates in more than 50 countries and its websites attract 100 million visits a year. IDP specializes in combining human expertise with a leading digital platform to help people get accepted into their ideal course, take an English language test or learn English in our schools. IDP’s teams are side by side with our customers every day, at every step from course search through to starting their dream course or career. IDP’s data insights are relied upon by organisations around the world to help ensure policies are informed by the diverse needs, challenges, and motivations of students.

Most of all, we are proud of our people. It is our trusted people and processes which help our customers turn their study or English goals into a launchpad for their careers.