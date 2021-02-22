Spread the love



















If any Community is Eligible for Reservation they should get it – Siddaramaiah

Udupi: “If any community is eligible as per the Constitution for a reservation they should get and there is nothing wrong with it”, said former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media persons at Padubidri on February 22, Siddaramaiah said that the state assembly did not foresee a Constitutional logjam by this demand of the community. “There is a permanent backward classes commission, which should examine the demand and give its recommendation on who should be included or excluded from the list,” he said.

Siddaramaiah further said, “The Panchamasali Lingayat community is asking for reservation and it is left to the government to decide on their demands as per the Constitution.” The community on Sunday set a March 4 deadline for the government to decide on the 2A quota.

On the accusation that Mohammed Mansoor Khan, founder of IMA had floated a Ponzi scheme offering investors dream returns on investments had paid off political leaders including him and former CM H D Kumaraswamy. Siddaramaiah shot back saying, “I have not taken 5 paise from anyone”.

Defending his choice not to donate to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Siddaramaiah said instead he is doing so for a Ram Temple that is being built in his village. “Isn’t Lord Ram in my village the same son of King Dasharatha for whom a Temple is being constructed in Ayodhya?”, he quipped, refusing to react to a comment of Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejavar Math saying, “He doubts the integrity of people who question Lord Ram”.