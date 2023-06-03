‘If buffaloes, oxen can be slaughtered, why not cows’, K’taka minister’s remark triggers row

Mysuru: Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry, T. Venkatesh, stirred a row on Saturday by stating that if buffaloes and oxen can be slaughtered, why cant cows be slaughtered.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Venkatesh stated that suitable action will be taken on withdrawing the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act after discussions.

“A decision will be taken which is going to help the farmers,” he maintained.

Venkatesh said that he also nursed three to four cows at his residence.

“When one of the cows died, we struggled to cremate it. As many as 25 people came to lift the body but it was not possible. Later, a JCB was brought and the body was lifted,” he said.

He also clarified that there is a dearth of funds to manage gaushalas in the state.

Meanwhile, Hindu activists have slammed the remarks made by the Congress minister, and warned him of consequences if the state government withdraws the law on cow slaughter.

The previous BJP government had passed a Bill banning cow slaughter and prescribing stringent punishment for the offenders.

