If Congress Comes to Power, Separate Ministry for Overseas Kannadigas – Dr Arathi Krishna

Mangaluru: “The BJP is negatively commenting against the recently released Congress Manifesto. In Gulf countries, Indians are facing a lot of problems and are not able to reach the concerned persons for help. Kannadigas working in Gulf countries as housemaids, unskilled workers, electricians etc. when faced with any problems are unable to reach the embassy. I get a minimum of 10 calls per day and try my best to help everyone. When the Congress government was in power, I was the deputy chairperson of the NRI Forum of Karnataka, I was helping every NRI in every possible way when they faced problems. But after BJP came to power, they have not appointed anyone for that post. When I contacted the Manifesto Committee chairman Dr Parameshwar, I proposed to start a separate Ministry for Overseas Kannadigas and the proposal was accepted by the Manifesto Committee. If the Congress party comes to power, a separate ministry for Overseas Kannadigas will be started in Karnataka”, said the chairperson of the KPCC NRI Cell and also AICC Secretary of NRI Cell Dr Arathi Krishna during the Press meeting held at Hotel Ocean Pearl here on May 7.

Addressing the media persons Dr Arathi Krishna said, “During COVID many Kannadigas lost their jobs, especially in the Gulf countries. When people approached me, I was not in any position but still managed to help our people reach back home. When 35 people of the Hakki Pilli tribal community from Karnataka were stuck in violence-hit Sudan, I got a call to help them. I helped them evacuate from there. Even during the Ukraine and Afghan Crisis, we helped to evacuate Kannadigas. When Kannadigas face any problems in Gulf countries, they don’t know whom to approach or contact. To find a permanent solution, we thought of starting a separate Ministry for Overseas Kannadigas”.

Dr Arathi further said, “If Congress comes to power in Karnataka, we assure to start a Ministry for Overseas Kannadigas. Every year the NRI Kannadiaga Day will be celebrated and an award will be constituted for NRI Kannadiga Achievers. The Congress government is committed to reserving funds of Rs 1000 crores to help NRI Kannadigas to start their own business in their hometown when they lose jobs in the Gulf and return to their hometown. The BJP government did not take any steps to help overseas Kannadigas. Many NRIs, especially from Kuwait have refused to come to Karnataka to cast their votes because 8000 engineers are stuck in Kuwait due to NBA issues and the BJP government has not taken any measures to solve their problems. We have already given some NRK cards to the NRI Kannadigas and every NRI Kannadiga will get the card so that they will benefit from it. I request the people of Karnataka to vote for Congress to form the government with a full mandate”.

President of KPCC NRI Cell Saudi Arabia, Dr Shakeel said, “Dr Arathi is working round the clock to help the NRI Kannadigas. If the Congress government comes to power, we from Saudi Arabia will come to Bengaluru and honour Dr Arathi for her service to the NRI Kannadigas. Dr Arathi has the data of 40 lakh NRIs. If anyone from Karnataka faces any problems, we contact Dr Arathi and she solves all our problems. She is just one call away from us. Dr Arathi should get due respect for her services to NRI Kannadigas”.

