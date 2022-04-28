If Drowning Cases Repeated at St Mary’s Island, Entry will be Banned for Tourists

Udupi: “After the continuous death of tourists at Malpe St Mary’s Island, and in the coming days if drowning cases are repeated, the Malpe development committee will ban the entry for tourists to the Island”, said Udupi CMC Commissioner Dr Uday Shetty.

Replying to the CMC councillors’ question during the Monthly Udupi City Municipal Council meeting on April 28, Dr Uday Shetty said, “The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner during which all the precautionary measures taken on the island were discussed”.

Dr Uday Shetty further said, “Fencing was done in dangerous places and fines will be imposed on those violating the warnings of lifeguards. Four selfie points were identified on the island. More than 500 tourists will not be allowed on the island”.

Heated arguments were held between BJP and Congress councillors about the Concrete work of Mission compound road in Kinnimulki Ward. BJP councillor Krishna Rao Kodancha objected to spending Rs 15 lakhs on that Road. The road is being constructed only because of vote bank politics, he alleged.

The Kinnimulki ward councillor Amritha Krishna Moorthy who objected to the BJP councillor’s statement said, “Various projects are pending in his ward but councillor Kodancha is unnecessarily interfering in our ward”.

Drinking water and Drainage water issues were discussed in the meeting. CMC president Sumithra Nayak presided over the meeting.