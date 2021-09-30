‘If Govt Demolishes Temples, it Should Stop Use of Loudspeakers on SC Order’- Sri Rama Sene

Spread the love



















‘If Government Demolishes Temples, it Should Also Stop Use of Loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am on Supreme Court Order’- Sri Rama Sene

Mangaluru: At a time when the ruling BJP is heaving a sigh of relief after bringing a legislation to stop temple demolitions which had angered Hindu outfits and its own partymen in Karnataka, Sri Ram Sena has announced that it will launch a massive protest demanding action against the use of loudspeakers and mikes in the state. Addressing the media person during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Ananda Shetty Adyar, the State Secretary of Sri Ram Sena with a hint but without naming Ázaan’ said, “Our state government was quick enough to raze a temple down in Mysuru during late night hours as per order of Supreme Court. But when there has been an order from the Supreme Court two decades ago that music/loudspeakers should be banned between 10 pm and 6 am, why hasn’t the government taken any action. Sri Rama Sene condemns the BJP government for demolishing temples using the pretext of the SC order”.

Shetty further said, “Sri Rama Sene demands that the ruling BJP implement the SC guidelines against the use of loudspeakers and mikes between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The same SC pronounced an order banning noise pollution 21 years ago and the state government is not concerned about it. Without following the SC order announced 21 years ago, the BJP government is ready to implement the recent apex court order. The state government should strictly implement the guidelines by the apex court regarding noise pollution. Despite the SC order, loudspeakers and mikes are used throughout the day and no action has been taken till now”.

“Sri Ram Sena warns the Karnataka government that if it does not take swift action against the use of loudspeakers and mikes in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court (SC) on noise pollution, we will launch a massive protest until justice is served. Let the government protect public interest in this regard,” added Anand Shetty.

Sri Rama Sene members namely- Pradeep Moodushedde, Harish Bokkapatna, Kishore Sanil, and Venkatesh Padiyar were present on the dais during the press meet.

