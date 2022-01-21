‘If Hijab is permitted in Classrooms then Hindu Students will Wear Saffron Shawls’ – Hindu Jagaran Vedike

Udupi: “If the college authorities permit to wear the Hijab inside the classrooms, then the Hindu students will wear saffron shawls across the district”, warned Prakash Kukkehalli leader of Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi on January 21, Prakash Kukkehalli said, “We are supporting uniformity in schools and colleges. Today the students ask to wear the Hijab and tomorrow, some other students will ask to wear the Burqa and Cap inside the classrooms. Later on, other students will demand to use the Shariya law in colleges?”

Prakash further said, “School is an educational temple with no religion or caste. All are equal in educational institutions. Every student should follow the rules of the college and wear the college uniform. If anyone wants to practice their religion inside the classroom then they can go to their Madrasa anywhere. If Hijab is permitted in classrooms then Hindu students will wear saffron shawls.”

He also said, “Some communal organizations are trying to disturb the harmony and misleading the students. They are trying to project the Hijab issue at the international level. Hindu Jagaran Vedike will not give any chance for that”, he said.