If I have Created Fake Documents, let Umanath Kotian File Defamation Case against me – Mithun Rai

Mangaluru: “For the past three days Moodbidri constituency is in the news because recently, I called a press meeting and shared the KIDB land acquisition documents. But on April 20, Umanath Kotian called a press meeting and said that Congress has created fake documents about acquiring land and the same news was published in the media. In the press meeting, Umanath Kotian questions why Congress is sharing fake KIDB documents about land acquisition now. Why Congress did not share such documents three years back? In 2020, Umanath Kotian had written to the KIDB to acquire the land. The Horata Samiti started their agitation 8 months back and I was present during their agitation. If I have created fake documents, let Umanath Kotian file a defamation case against me. I am ready to produce all the original documents”, said Mithun Rai during a press meeting held at the Congress Bhavan Mallikatta, here on April 21.

Addressing the media persons Mithun Rai said, “Balkunje is agricultural land and we have a Church, Mosque and Temple there. When I was holding the press meeting, I shared the RTC copy. I have seen the video of Umanath Kotian swearing in the name of Shri Durga Parameshwari Temple, Kateel and saying,” I don’t have any connection between KIDB and the acquisition of land”. In this connection, I called a press meet, and shared the documents. Umanath Kotian says that he will file a defamation case against me. I ask Umanath Kotian to do the same. Umanath Kotian is not fit to be an MLA or a Hindu. Those who lie in the name of the Kateel Goddess should be punished. I have all the genuine documents to prove my stand, I never play dirty politics. Umanath Kotian has approached the court and sought a stay order against 46 media outlets from airing, broadcasting or publishing any defamatory opinion against him. I have all the documents including the certified copy which Umanath Kotian wrote to KIDB. MLA Umanath Kotian is playing with the sentiments of the people of Balkunje. Umanath Kotian has created a misunderstanding between the people of Balkunje and divided them”.

Mithun Rai further said, “Umanath Kotian during the press meet, alleged that I have created fake documents. I challenge him that I will present genuine documents where he has acquired land for personal gain and not for the people of Balkunje. While filing the nomination papers, Umanath Kotian hired people from Siddakatte, Karkala and Byndoor spending a lot of money. I have got the blessings of the Kateel Goddess and the people of Balkunje”.

Mithun Rai also said, “Let Umanath Kotian come to Balkunje and let him say that the letter is not written by him. In five years of his tenure as an MLA, he has fooled the people of his constituency. The truth will come out soon. In the forthcoming elections, Dakshina Kannada district will be a BJP-free district. If the journalists are willing to come to Balkunje, I am ready to take you all to Balkunje. Let Umanath Kotian also come for a discussion with the people of Balkunje so that everything will be sorted out”.

Like this: Like Loading...