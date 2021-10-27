Spread the love



















If it’s in Mangalore, it should be in Bendore! Land Trades to Launch Altura Ultra Luxury Apartments on its 29 Year Anniversary

Mangaluru: Bendore is by far the most elite residential locality of Mangalore. Not only does Bendore offer a peaceful neighbourhood, but also it places all our needs and conveniences within easy reach. Now the skyline of this locality will get a bold new facelift with Altura – a posh 32-storey residential development promoted by Land Trades Builders & Developers, the city’s leading property developers.

Altura, as the name suggests, means height or altitude. It is the second skyscraper project of Land Trades, following closely on the heels of its equally glamorous completed project Solitaire situated at Hat Hill in the city. “Altura embodies the best of our experience and expertise in conceptualizing and promoting luxury housing projects,” says K. Shrinath Hebbar, the Managing Director of the company.

The Heights of Extravagance

Being situated in the up-market locality of Bendore, Altura will instantly place the residents in the upper crust of Mangalorean society. Standing 32 storeys tall, Altura will tower over the horizon and offer spectacular views of the city’s enchanting landscape. It is a product of the intimate knowledge of creating luxury homes acquired by Land Trades over the past 30 years of its existence. The futuristic design is created by Architect Peter Mascarenhas of Archi-Technics. Here each apartment is unique and personalized to match individual needs.

The project features an extravagant lifestyle that makes the homeowners feel as though they are living at a resort. Complementing the domestic opulence of the homes is the Rooftop Club House, which is a self-contained world all its own. An infinity pool that renders a gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea, Banquet Hall to entertain guests, in-house gym, sky lounge, yoga room, steam and Jacuzzi, kiddies play area and a wide array of other facilities make Altura a haven of the ultimate luxury.

Happy Living has a Name- Altura

Altura is being launched by Land Trades Builders & Developers to mark its entry into the 30th year of service in the field of real estate. It was on 28th October 1992 that Land Trades was born with a vision to make quality housing a reality in Mangalore. Altura is a condominium of 114 high-end apartments that reflect class and luxury. It is built on 1.3 acres of prime land and the construction of the high rise will be executed using the latest world-class construction technologies which guarantee greater structural strength. Each of the spacious 3BHK and 4BHK comes with premium quality branded fittings and accessories to ensure hassle-free living.

Being a concept based project, Altura breathes class and quality in every aspect of its creation. From a beautiful entrance arch to welcome you to multi-level parking equipped with electric chargers to keep your vehicle powered, every small detail has been worked out. Among the most impressive features of Altura is its Grand Lobby with an impressive 2-storey tall podium façade that makes the residents feel at home even before they step into the high-speed elevator that will take them home.

24×7 security, full-service power generator, continuous water supply, rainwater harvesting, in-house Sewage Treatment Plant and numerous other facilities make it a project that is complete in all respects.

Locational Advantage

Living at Altura is like being close to everything that you need. Iconic addresses like Kadri Temple, St. Agnes College, St. Sebastian’s Church and Father Muller Medical College fall within a range of 1-2 kms. So also does Kadri and Kankandy Markets, Kanara Club, Balmatta Junction, Kankanady and Pumpwell Circle. Colaco Hospital is almost next door and the best shopping centers, restaurants and public transport all fall within range. So owning an apartment at Altura is your best bet for enjoying a happy, comfortable and celebrated lifestyle.

About Project Promoters

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded as a start-up venture by Sri K Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur on October 28, 1992. It is an ISO 9000:2015 firm enjoying ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Having pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru, Land Trades ventured into apartment construction in the year 2008. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the leading property developers in the city with a record number of completed projects to its credit, including landmark residential developments like Sai Grandeur, Maurishka Palace, Solitaire, Atlantis, Habitat 154 and Milestone 25. The firm has completed 38 residential projects adding to 3,000+ homes and a built-up area of 41.32 lakh sqft.

www.landtrades.in

For Enquiry Call : 8882 777 444 / 9880742159 | 9845084866 | 9886199769

Email at : sales@landtrades.in | www.landtrades.in

You Tube link : https://youtu.be/4R_2nfrbiK8

Like this: Like Loading...