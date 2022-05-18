‘If MCC Still Can Dig Roads, Why Can’t Other Contractors & Agencies?  

‘If Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Still Can Dig Roads, Why Can’t Other Contractors & Agencies? Why DIFFERENT RULES for DIFFERENT PEOPLE/AGENCIES?

Mangaluru: Looks kind of very STRANGE and FUNNY, that after Team Mangalorean had published an article ‘STOP Road Cutting & Digging Works till 30 Sept’- MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar Tells Contractors at around 8 am, and a few hours later Team Mangalorean was surprised to see workers hired by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) digging around a few manholes on the stretch of Kadri Road, near to Mangala Hospital, City Hospital and Girias Showroom. But even though MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar had stated that “If any new work has to be taken up on emergency needs, the agency concerned should obtain the prior permission of the City Corporation”.

However, the digging work undertaken by the MCC workers around the manholes was not an EMERGENCY NEED, since the manholes are perfectly alright- it is someone’s idea to make a few extra bucks by replacing covers around the manholes. But when there are really bad manholes around the City, the officials have turned a blind eye, and now we are seeing all over the city, the perfectly alright manholes are dug around to make way for new safety surrounding covers. Bah humbug!

While all the work this morning after the MCC Commissioner had announced that Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has immediately put a HOLD on road cutting, earth digging works in and around the City, a step being taken to ensure public safety, prevent damage to public property during monsoon, different agencies executing civil works, including Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., Public Works Department, Minor Irrigation Department, KUIDFC, KRIDL, Nirmithi Kendra, Gail Gas and Adani Gas had ceased their ongoing work, even though a bunch of their works left incomplete now, have put hardships on motorists and commuters.

The Commissioner had stated that Mangaluru City Corporation has imposed a blanket ban on any new civil works involving road and earth digging within its limits for public safety and to prevent damage to roads with immediate effect. The restrictions will be in force till September 30, so why even MCC workers were seen digging on Kadri Road, in spite of the orders from the Commissioner. Looks kind of fishy and strange. Oh well- one rule for MCC and another rule for other agencies.

The Manhole Spot is left behind with Mud/Slush putting 2-wheeler riders at Risk!

The Commissioner had said that many civil works, including roads, drinking water, sewage lines, street lights and LNG lines, are under execution within the corporation limits by different agencies. As the monsoon this year is fast approaching, it has become necessary for the corporation to take steps to ensure the safety of the general public and also public property, including roads. As such, no new civil works should commence with immediate effect till September 30, when the monsoon is supposed to recede. However, he had also stated that if any untoward incident occurs at the worksite or due to the execution, the agency and contractor concerned will be held responsible and appropriate action will be initiated against them.

So what action will be taken against the MCC workers, who were digging this morning, is a million-dollar question, and getting an answer for it will be in vain.