If Party wants me to Contest, I will – K.S. Eshwarappa

Udupi: If the party wants me to contest, I will do so. If not, I have no problem, I am happy, said senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa. He was speaking at a press meeting held at Hotel Country Inn Manipal here on March 14.

“Whosoever is bound by the party’s principles and has a good chance of winning the seat will be fielded by the high command. The party might give the ticket to me or my son. I have heard that the party will not give two tickets to one family”, said K.S. Eshwarappa.

Eshwarappa further said, “Retired Justice Kempanna’s report has mentioned that Siddaramaiah’s government looted around 8000 crores in the 800 acres Arkavati lay-out scam. We were not aware of DK Shivakumar’s corruption until his house was raided. When his house was raided, crores of Rupees were found and the people of Karnataka have seen it in the media. How are they both making allegations saying that BJP is 40% commission government? They don’t have any right to talk about the BJP”.

“Congress is trying to hide their corrupt deals when they were in power. About the reception arranged by BJP workers to party MLA Madal Virupakshappa after he received bail in a bribery case, Eshwarappa said he does not approve of such actions by party workers. The Congress leaders, who are criticising this, had no qualms when they gave a rousing reception to D K Shivakumar when he got bail. People are with the BJP and everyone knows that development is possible only with BJP. The people of Karnataka are with us because our Union and state government have worked according to the expectations of all communities. In this election, BJP will win more than 150 constituencies and gain a majority”, said Eshwarappa.

Speaking about Pramod Muthalik contesting from Karkala against Power Minister Sunil Kumar, Eshwarappa said, “Anyone can contest from any place. BJP has not taken the Hindu community on lease. BJP has worked for the betterment of the Hindu community. If others will do the same work, I wish them success. Finally, people will decide who will protect the Hindu community”.

Commenting over his recent statement on Azan, Eshwarappa said, “Loudspeakers used for ‘Azaan’ (Muslim call for prayer) disturb people, especially students who study for examinations and patients in hospitals”.

Minister S Angara, Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA Raghpathi Bhat, Lalaji R Mendon, Prathap Simha Nayak, District BJP president Suresh Nayak, BJP leaders Yashpal Suvarna, Nayana Ganesh, Raghavendra Kini and others were present.

