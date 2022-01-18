‘If Positive Rate of Covid Reaches 5% or More, Schools will be Temporarily Closed’- DC

Mangaluru: During a meeting with the administrations of various schools in the district and education department officials held in the office of the deputy commissioner, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner, Dr Rajendra K V said, “I have issued instructions to temporarily close down schools with five or more percent coronavirus positivity rate temporarily for a week. In such cases, the school management have been advised to conduct online classes”.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he has requested the education department to collect information from schools on a daily basis and issue suitable directions, and that further decision on the issue will be taken after convening a meeting again on the issue next week. In response to DC’s statement the participants at the meeting said that by temporarily closing the schools, the students will face problems, and they agreed the schools should be ONLY closed where the Covid-19 cases are high in numbers. Sudhakar, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction, was present during the meeting.