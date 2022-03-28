If Raghuapthi Bhat have guts, let him Issue White Paper on illegal constructions in Udupi – SDPI Chief Abdul Majeed

Udupi: “Hate Politics is rampant in the district, in the name of the illegal constructions, two hotels of the SDPI president constructed in the Jamia Mosque building were demolished by the Udupi City municipality. If Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat and CMC officials have the guts, then they should issue a white paper on the illegal constructions in Udupi City”, said the state president of SDPI Abdul Majeed during the press meet held at the press club here on March 28.

Addressing the media persons Abdul Majeed said, “The Udupi City Municipality itself has given the licence to the Hotel and has also collected the tax on time. Yes, we agree that our president had done some extension work to the hotel. If it was illegal the municipality could penalise the owner. Unfortunately, the hotel building was targeted by these BJP people who are in to hate politics. By demolishing the building no one can stop our voice. Don’t play such cheap politics”.

Speaking on the ban of Muslim traders on Hindu Temple premises, Abdul said, “It is not a fight between the Hindus and Muslims. It is created by some selected people with a vested interest. In our state, Hindu and Muslim brothers are living together, but unfortunately, the state government is provoking Hindu outfits in this matter. Today Many Hindu brothers are working in Gulf Countries in high positions. In Muslim countries, there is a good relationship with other communities but in our secular country, some people with vested interests are trying to create communal unrest. It is not a good development for our future generation. The state government should intervene immediately and resolve the issue.”

Commenting on Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat’s recent statement in the Session on Karnataka Bandh called by Muslims, Abdul Majeed said, “MLA Bhat misguided the session. The Muslim community observed the Bandh in a peaceful manner and we never forced any other community to support the Bandh. MLA Raghupathi Bhat should ask public apology for misleading the session”.