‘If someone wants to play cricket at the highest level, their talent has got to be able to produce and do well for the West Indies’ – Desmond Haynes

Being an international cricket selector is a tough task, and there are a lot of that must be

thought about when identifying international players. With busy schedules several different

formats and numerous franchise tournaments, it is important that selectors get their

selections right to allow the team to be competitive in each different format they play.

Newly appointed West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes told Betway Insider what he

looks for when selecting players for the Windies national team.

“You look at the character of the players, you look at the way they’re committed to training

and cricket in general,” he said. But there is no denying that talent is one of the key factors

for selection.

Haynes continued, “Also talent, at the end of the day. If someone wants to play cricket at the highest level, their talent has got to be able to produce and do well for the West Indies.”

Numbers and statistics have become so intertwined in modern-day sports, fans and pundits

can get caught up in looking into various different numbers and stats when analysing sports, but Haynes discussed that whilst statistics are important it is about identifying talent at the end of the day.

“Statistics are important, but as I said to you before, it’s about identifying the talent and looking at the person. I always go back to the character to see if he can play a role for us in the team” he said.

“It's good to find out about their stats, though, because if they have struggled against spin or the swinging ball, or whatever the case may be, I obviously have to also take that into consideration.”

We will be able to see Hayne’s first few team selections in action at the start of 2022 with ODI and T20 series vs India.