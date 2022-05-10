If We Take Up Arkavathi Case, Siddaramaiah will go to Jail: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Udupi: State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that if the Arkavathi Denotification Case is taken up by the Bommai government, opposition leader Siddaramaiah “will go to jail permanently. From Sonia Gandhi to DK Shivakumar, many Congress leaders are out on bail; they don’t have any right to speak against the BJP government.”

Nalin Kumar was speaking after inaugurating the State office bearers meeting at hotel Kidiyoor on Tuesday May 10.

The BJP state president said, “Udupi is the main pillar for the development of BJP across the nation. BJP opened its political activity by winning the Udupi municipal elections under the Jana Sangh party. Today we are happy that all 5 constituencies of Udupi are under BJP. It is a good sign for the state and the country. There is little time for the next elections and the party is getting ready for it.”

Nalin Kumar further said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work has been globally acknowledged and taking note of this, many leaders from the opposition – Congress and JD(S) – are thinking of joining the BJP. The PM’s handling of the COVID pandemic crisis has been appreciated worldwide.”

Nalin Kumar expressed confidence that his party would win at least 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections and said that the party is now being strengthened at the grassroot level ahead of the polls to bring the BJP to power once again.

“The state government and the party have handled all the rows carefully and successfully. The controversy over hijab was not created by us but by somebody else. The issue was politicised by the Congress for votes. Our party does not think like the Congress. The Congress introduced terrorism and corruption in India. Who created Bhindranwale? How did Dawood Ibrahim flee the country? Between Nehru and Manmohan Singh, India has seen scams worth Rs 4 lakh crore. Congress is another name for corruption,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress for its alleged role in the violence in Bengaluru’s DJ Halli, in Shivamogga and Hubballi, and its stand in the hijab row, he alleged that when not in power, the grand old party attempts to regain power by using wrong means. It is the same mindset that was at work during the DJ Halli-KG Halli riots in which a Congress MLA was attacked by Congressmen. And the Congressmen in jail haven’t been expelled yet, he said.

District Minister Incharge S Angara, Energy minister V Sunil Kumar, MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Lalaji R Mendon, District BJP Chief Suresh Nayak were present.