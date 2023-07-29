If Yashpal doesn’t have confidence in Khusbhu’s investigation, let Kalladka Bhat Investigate – Ramesh Kanchan

Udupi: “If MLA Yashpal Suvarna has no confidence in the investigation done by the member of National Commission for Women Khushboo Sundar, then let him reinvestigate the case through Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who is a fake Hindutva leader”, said Ramesh Kanchan Udupi, Block Congress president during a protest staged by the Udupi Congress against the violence in Manipur, on July 29.

Watch Video

Addressing the protesters Kanchan said, “The principal of the private college and the district police have investigated the video shooting incident in Udupi. Member of the National Commission for Women Khushboo Sunder has also investigated the case and clarified that there was no camera placed in the college washroom. If Yashpal Suvarna does not have confidence in Khushboo Sundar’s investigation, then he can ask fake Hindutva leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat to investigate the case. The Congress party will support it”.

Kanchan further said, “Yashpal Suvarna forgot that he is a responsible MLA of the Udupi Assembly Constituency and he should stop this type of Goonda behaviour. The people of Udupi elected him for the development of the constituency. He should stop playing with the students’ lives for his vote bank”.

Kanchan also said, “Many development works from the central government are pending in Udupi. The Malpe Port, Santhekatte National Highway, Parkala National Highway work and Indrali Railway Bridge works have not yet been completed, and people face a lot of inconveniences. If he has the capacity, let him complete all the pending work through MP Shobha Karandlaje and stop playing with the lives of innocent students”.

Like this: Like Loading...