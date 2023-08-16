If you have money, spend it before central agencies take it away, says MP Arjun Singh

MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday said that the politicians should spend their money as much as possible before any investigating central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) seizes it.



Kolkata: MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday said that the politicians should spend their money as much as possible before any investigating central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) seizes it.

“If you have money, you should spend it as much and as quickly as possible. Otherwise, the money will be seized by CBI and ED,” Arjun Singh said while addressing a meeting of party workers at Titagarh.

He said that the money earned is not meant to be saved. “If you save too much, the central agencies might seize it. There is a necessity to spend and distribute it as much as possible,” he said.

Arjun Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, was officially elected as BJP Lok Sabha member. However in 2022, Singh joined TMC.

His comments come at a time when TMC is already in the midst of controversy after several heavyweight leaders are behind bars in connection with the school job case and huge cash recovered from the twin residences of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.

Chatterjee is already behind the bars for his alleged involvement in the cash for school job case.

Reacting to Singh’s comments, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that his comments are probably a reflection of his uneasiness about his existence in TMC.

“Probably, he has realised that he might be denied nomination in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He is realising that the promises made to him for joining TMC have not been fulfilled,” Adhikari said.

Like this: Like Loading...