IFC plans to lend $50M for Rabobank India

Chennai: International Finance Corporation (IFC) part of the World Bank group plans to lend up to $50 million to Rabobank India, the Indian branch of Netherlands-based Rabobank.

According to IFC, the loan will be of five year tenor and it aims to support Rabobank India’s efforts to expand its lending programme to climate smart agriculture (CSA) and renewable energy projects.

The IFC and Rabobank India are also in discussions on the former’s advisory services aiming to assist the latter in strengthening its internal knowledge of selected agriculture value chain players in some geographies in India as well as the design of lending products needed to finance CSA solutions.

The Netherlands based Rabobank is a major in retail banking and in the food and agri business markets worldwide. It has one branch in India in Mumbai.

Rabobank India deals with international wholesale banking activities with Indian clients as well as Dutch clients operating in India.

