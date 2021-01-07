Spread the love



















IFF donates blood on New Year’s Day

New Year…! New Goal..!

Riyadh: India Fraternity Forum (IFF) donated blood on the first day of the New Year 2021 as a model for social commitment. The blood donation camp was jointly organized by the India Fraternity Forum (IFF), Shifa Area Riyadh, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital, Rabua. About 35 forum volunteers and their friends donated blood in the Shifa area.

India Fraternity Forum is a leading organization in the field of social services, working among expatriates for many years. IFF stood with the expatriates as a consolation and organized various camps including plasma and blood donation camp as part of the COVID-19 defense, this was followed by the IFF Shifa Area conducting the Blood Donation Camp.

Dr Saeed Ahmed, Supervisor Mr Fahad Hakami, Blood Bank Head Nurse Ahad Salim, Blood Bank Specialist Muhammad Al Mutheri, Nurses Maria Kell and Andrea were present at the camp which was led by Mr Rajeef and Mr Shihas.