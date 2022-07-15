IFF organizes Eid Milan 2022 family get-together

Riyadh: The India Fraternity Forum, Riyadh Karnataka Chapter, organized a family gathering for non-resident Kannadigas on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2022 at Istirah in Riyadh.

In a bid to bring together and entertain non-residents who are always busy with professional life, The India Fraternity Forum had organized a family gathering called ‘Eid Milan’ in which several NRIs participated.

Several cultural programs, short plays, entertainment games and separate competitions for women and children were organized at the event.

Tajuddin, President of India Fraternity Forum, Riyadh Karnataka Chapter, opined that the Eid Milan event is a small effort to unite Indians. Rahim Thumbe performed during the program through poetry recitation and entertainment.