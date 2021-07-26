Spread the love



















Ignominy, torment heaped upon Yediyurappa by Modi: Cong



Bengaluru: Reacting sharply to the exit of Karnataka former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the Congress on Monday said ‘ignominy, torment and insult’ was being heaped upon him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Dictating Yediyurappa to tender his resignation makes him PM’s latest victim and member of the ‘forced retirement club’. We now know that Delhi’s autocracy decides CMs and not the will of BJP’s MLAs,” tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress National General Secretary and Karnataka state unit in-charge.

“The stark reality is that Modiji habitually insults & compulsorily throws Senior BJP Leaders in the dustbin of history. Modiji’s record is replete with painful and forcible retirements of Advaniji, M.M.Joshiji, Keshubhai Patelji, Shanta Kumarji, Yashwant Sinhaji and many others.

“List of Modiji’s victims in BJP doesn’t end here. There are many more – Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Smt. Sushma Swaraj, Ms. Uma Bharti, Sarv C.P. Thakur, A.K. Patel, Haren Pandya, Harin Pathak, Kalyan Singh. Latest victims are Dr. Harshvardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad & Sushil Modi,” he said on Twitter.

Surjewala added, “Malady is with BJP’s corrupt Govt & appalling maladministration in Karnataka for it is an illegitimate Govt born out of ‘defection and corruption’. Will merely changing the face change the diabolical character of the BJP Govt synonymous with mal governance & decay.”

Siddaramaiah, the Opposition leader in Karnataka, said “There is no benefit for the common man if one corrupt CM is removed to make another corrupt as CM. Instead the whole BJP party, which is responsible for the miseries of people, should be ousted.”

Satish Jarkiholi, former minister, said ‘Manuvaadis’ have been successful in dethroning Yediyurappa. He should not have allowed it to happen. “The same happened with Basaveshwara, the founder of the Lingayat movement in the 12th century. History is being repeated in the state,” he added.

