Ignorant Motorists Abuse Traffic Rules & Signs with an ‘We Don’t Care ‘ Kind of Attitude

Mangaluru: Whether you are a budding driver or an experienced one, knowing and following traffic rules and signs is integral to your road safety. This is because traffic road signs serve to silently conduct road behaviour and ignoring them is against the law. Traffic signs here are broadly split into three categories- mandatory signs, cautionary signs, and informative signs. Traffic signs exist to perform certain functions for drivers on the road. Primarily, their core function is road safety. The value of road rules and traffic signs must not be ignored. Unfortunately, there are quite a few motorists who violate traffic rules and signs with an ‘I don’t Care’ kind of attitude continuously violating traffic rules, putting their and others’ lives in danger

In the recent days there have been many road accidents, especially two-wheeler accidents, resulting in deaths- and in spite of it motorists have still never learned a lesson to follow traffic rules and obey traffic signs. In order to have a smooth flow of traffic in Mangaluru, the traffic police have erected few signs, to prevent buses from picking up passengers at wrong places, leading to traffic congestion, and also no right turn in front of Police Commissioner’s office for vehicles other than service buses; and no stoppage of buses at certain areas.

Buses are not supposed to pick passengers opposite to district Wenlock hospital/Hampankatta junction, instead they have to stop and pick passengers opposite to University College/near Pereira Hotel. However, the motorists still abuse these signs and rules, when police are nor around, during early and at night, when the cops are not on duty. Buses still pick up passengers at spots which they are not supposed to, and many vehicles (other than buses) make right turns going towards service bus stand.The only solution to stop these traffic rules violators is to install CCTV cameras, and catch these violators when police are not around. Hope ACP Nataraj will look into this and slap the violators with hefty fines, so that they don’t violate the rules and regulations again.