IGOZA Travels & Surathkal Taxi Driver’s & Owner’s Association hold Free eye checkup camp

Mangaluru: Surathkal Taxi Driver’s & Owner’s Association and IGOZA Travels, Mangalore in collaboration with India Vision Institute, Chennai here held an eye checkup camp and free distribution of spectacles for Taxi, Auto Rickshaw, Bus, Lorry Drivers at Surathkal Taxi Park, Surathkal here on Friday, February 18th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Suresh Salian, President of Surathkal Taxi Driver’s & Owner’s Association, Saritha Shashidhar, Idya (East) Ward Corporator, Ishan Poojary, M D IGOZA Travels Mangalore, Rajmohan Rao, President Nagarika Salaha Samithi and Former Principal of Govinda Dasa College Surathkal, Satish Sadanand, General Secretary Nagarika Salaha Samithi, Y Ramananda Rao, Honorary President Surathkal Taxi Driver’s & Owner’s Association and President of Mahalingeshwara English Medium School Surathkal, Rajadurai, Program Manager, India Vision Institute Chennai, and others were present at the simple function held before beginning the camp.

More than 100 people benefitted from the eye checkup camp..