Spread the love



















IIT-K improves ranking in world’s best varsity list



Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has climbed to an astounding 73 notches over its previous year’s ranking amongst the best universities in the QS World University Ranking-22.

This year, IIT-K has been ranked as the 277th position in the list of world’s best university compared to the 350th position in the last edition.

“No other Indian University has been able to achieve such a significant growth in this year’s rankings. Amongst the best universities in India, IIT-K has been ranked number 4, improving its performance by a rank.

According to last year’s survey, IIT was ranked number 5,” according to release issued by the institute.

Further, IIT-Kanpur is among top 100 universities of the world in terms of citations per faculty, where it bagged 93rd position in QS World University Ranking-2022 and India’s 4th best university in terms of the employer reputation as judged by 2021 ranking survey.

QS ‘Quacquarelli Symonds’ is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfil their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

The QS Intelligence Unit – QS’s research and professional services division – provides universities across the world with spoke comparative performance analysis according to metrics central to each institution’s mission: teaching, research impact, reputational standing, student employability and internationalization.

Like this: Like Loading...