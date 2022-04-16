Ilayaraja compares Narendra Modi with Ambedkar in foreword to book



Chennai: South Indian music legend Ilayaraja has in the foreword of a book drawn parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The book titled “Ambedkar & Modi: Reformers ideas, Performers implementation” is published by Bluekraft Digital Foundation. The book was launched on April 14 and the publisher on Twitter said, “the book is an academic attempt to bring to the forefront Ambedkar’s vision and work across different domains and how the New India being built by Prime Minister Modi is furthering Ambedkar’s ideals”.

The music legend has in the foreword said that there are some striking resemblances between Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both went through hardships and have succeeded against the odds that people from socially disempowered sections of the society face.

Both Ambedkar and Narendra Modi saw stifling social structures from close quarters and worked to dismantle them.

Ilayaraja states “Both dreamt big for India and both are practical men who believe in action rather than mere thought exercises”.

The maestro said that Ambedkar would be proud of Narendra Modi for pro women legislation like the anti triple talaq law that his government has brought.

Ilayaraja also mentioned about the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme that is aimed at social transformation and empowering women.