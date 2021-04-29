Spread the love



















Ileana D’Cruz: Getting into uncertain sphere pushes me to do better



Mumbai: Actress Ileana DCruz says almost all her roles made her wonder how she would pull it off, and that is what pushes her forward.

“I think in most films that I have done I constantly question how I will do it, and that is what pushes me forward because I think if I walked into a film completely cocky and confident, I wouldn’t be really able to do justice in a way,” Ileana told IANS.

Ileana, who was recently seen in the digitally released film “The Big Bull” says she likes uncertainty.

“I like the uncertainty, not really knowing how I am going to do it. I like getting into a sphere that is uncertain. It sounds really strange but it pushes me to do better and work harder,” she said.

Ileana will next be seen in “Unfair N Lovely”, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana, and casts Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.