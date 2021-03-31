Spread the love



















Illegal casino being run in Delhi hotel busted, 14 arrested



New Delhi: An illegal casino being run in a leading hotel near the IGI Airport has been busted and 14, including five women, arrested, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a raid was conducted on the Radisson Blu Hotel in Mahipalpur area after receiving information that illegal gambling was going on there.

A senior police official told IANS that 14 people, including five women – four of whom were from Nepal, have been arrested. “They were found gambling using chips and coins in a hotel room. They were taken into custody,” the official said.

Police also seized Rs 1.1 lakh in cash along with gambling equipment such as 30 sets of cards, and 6,100 chips worth Rs 30.5 lakh from the spot. A case under the Delhi Public Gambling Act has been registered at Vasant Kunj (South) Police Station in connection with the incident.