Illegal Cow Slaughter & Selling Beef AC Serves Notice to Confiscate Accused Property

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident where the rural police on 3 July 2022 had raided the spot where the accused Bathish Arkula was illegally slaughtering cows and selling beef. During the raid, the cops seized 95 kg of beef, Machetes, a weighing scale, a wooden log and other tools used in that business. Basith was running his illegal business in a shed near the house of A K Khalid. During the raid, Basith had absconded from the spot and a search is on to trace him.

Now, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the Mangaluru subdivision has issued a notice to confiscate Bathish’s property since he was running his business illegally at Arkula Kote.

The notice served by AC states as follows –

“As the accused slaughtered the cattle without any permission, an inquiry with regard to the confiscation of the place where the act was committed and equipment will be held on July 12 at 3 PM in the AC court auditorium. The accused is allowed to present his arguments or counterarguments on that day through his authorised representative or lawyer. In case this is not followed, further action will be taken as per law.”