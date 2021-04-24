Spread the love



















Illegal Gold Worth Rs 9.6 Lakhs Seized by MIA Customs Officials from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: Customs at Mangalore airport seized 196 grams of gold worth Rs 9.6 lakh from a male passenger named Abdul Raheem Eriyal Jafar hailing from Po Kudlu, Kasargod, Kerala who landed at Adani Mangalore International Airport arriving by Air India flight IX 384 on Friday, April 23.

According to customs, the said passenger, came from Dubai and had concealed the mercury coated gold strips in the Kitchenware, Gaslighters, MP3 Player and Earphone carried in the checked in baggage.

Praveen Kandi, IRS Deputy Commissioner led the Customs team consisting of Nagesh Kumar, Superintendent, Naveen Kumar, Superintendent and other officers who profiled the passenger that led to the gold seizure.