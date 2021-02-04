Spread the love



















Illegal Parking of Buses & Trucks by the Roadside is Safety Hazard for School Children & Public

Illegal Parking of Buses & Trucks by the Roadside is Safety Hazard for School Children & Public in Mannagudda, near Canara School, Mangaluru

Mangaluru : While the City police are observing the Traffic Awareness Month 2021, they have turned a blind eye towards certain traffic rules violated by the motorists, and one among them is the illegal parking of city buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles by the roadside, which not only take away the walking space/footpath area, but also pose danger to the school going children and general public. This report is for the kind attention of the Police Commissioner and DCP (Traffic) regarding the unimaginable harassment that the people are facing around the Canara school, Mannagudda, Mangaluru, due to the illegal parking of the city private buses, trucks, and other heavy vehicles by the roadside.



We know that the number of vehicles on the roads is on the rise and that there is no proportional increase in the number of roads. So, traffic jams are bound to happen. But added to that when vehicles are parked during the day and night by the roadside pose danger to the pedestrians. This illegal parking of vehicles near this school needs quick attention by the traffic police department in order to avoid any accidents or fatalities. It stretches one’s tolerance to the ultimate limit when a difficult situation is aggravated due to the irresponsible behaviour of a few of these people of buses,trucks etc. Apart from the Buses and heavy vehicles on this busy road show an appalling disregard for any kind of traffic law. Buses stopping here and there, other vehicles coming and going through and into every corner and side of the traffic imaginable, drivers getting into an ugly argument in the middle of the road etc., cause havoc for the daily commuter. Also, it’s a school zone, so it is even more dangerous for the students who walk in this area.

During the school hours, when school children are either going to the school or going home after school hours, these illegally parked vehicles block their walkway and also block the sight of the moving traffic, which is dangerous when they cross the road. And with these buses and trucks parked by the roadside, children and adults are made to walk on the road, which is a safety hazard. Among the vehicles parked here by the roadside, there are two private city buses, Sri Ganesh Prasad and Popular Buses might have parked there since months, the way they look- and no one has taken action against them for parking the vehicles for so long.

These Two Private City Buses have been parked illegally since Months?

A member of BJP Yuva Morcha very concerned about the safety of the students of Canara School had brought this issue to the notice of Team Mangalorean, and we were ready to highlight it for the safety of the students and general public. It seems that the concerned officers respond to the call of duty only when some minister is using a particular road. I hope the police department will not construe my helplessness as rudeness, it’s a fact? The most difficult hours during the day are in the morning, when children go to school, and in the evening, when they are returning back home. I suggest that during this Traffic Awareness Month measures are taken to create an awareness against vehicles parked illegally creating inconveniences and nuisance to the public, especially children in this regard.

I also suggest that a traffic inspector is assigned to manage the traffic, as the absence of one creates a complete chaos every day here. We have faith in the Police Department and fully understand that there are some dedicated officers who are working day and night to ensure our safety in every sphere. With all due respect to them, I believe that the Police Department needs to pull up its socks to combat the menace of nuisance drivers who aggravate the problem of traffic jams in our city, and also those who park illegally creating a headache for pedestrians, including children