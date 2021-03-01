Spread the love



















Illegal Sand Hauling Truck Seized by CP and DCP in Filmy Style at Talapady Tollgate

Mangaluru: In a filmy style, the Top Cop and the DCP of Mangaluru City Commissionerate rode a Activa -Honda two-wheeler towards Talapady Toll-gate during the wee hours of February 26/27, after receiving reliable information that sand was being transported illegally through the toll gate.

During the wee hours of February 26, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP Hariram Shankar rode to the Talapady Tollgate on a Honda Activa for the night rounds to check for any illegal activities being carried out in the area. When they reached Talapady Tollgate, they found a sand-laden truck passing through the toll. Immediately, they stopped the Truck to inspect its load. As the Truck was being checked, the truck driver Suraj fled from the spot.

In the meantime, the occupants in the car escorting the truck tried to attack the police commissioner and DCP without knowing their identity. The police commissioner immediately informed the Ullal police. While checking the truck, the police commissioner and DCP found three more persons Chandrahas, Rakesh and Sanam, in the cabin. During investigations, the accused revealed that they were transporting sand to Kerala from Someshwar. While transporting the sand, two cars were escorting the truck at the Tollgate. The police have seized the sand-laden lorry bearing registration number KA 19 AC 3559 and arrested Chandras, Rakesh and Sanam. Further investigation is on. Strict action will be taken against the lorry driver Suraj, Owner of the Lorry Chandrahas, Rakesh and Sanam. A case has been registered in Ullal Police station.

Speaking on this incident during a media interaction on Sunday, 28 February, DCP Hariram Shankar said, “Lately we have noticed that vehicles entering into DK from Kerala, and after passing the border check post, the driver/cleaner stop for tea & snacks on Karnataka side and then return to Kerala without any further work. This kind of act resulted in suspicion, as to why anyone would want to enter the Karnataka border just to have tea and snacks. It should be noted that all other borders were closed due to the recent Covid-19 positive cases, so they had to move on this route. Meantime, the police had kept an eye on this activity and found out that sand was being transported illegally in small vehicles from Karnataka when the check post was closed from 4 pm to 7 pm”

“Later, after crossing the Karnataka border, the sand would be dumped in an open place inside the Kerala border, and this was the modus operandi. At around 3 am on February 26/27, we waylaid a vehicle and took some persons into custody for illegal sand transportation. We have booked the accused under IPC sections 379, 353, and 34. While illegal sand transport is on the rise, the Deputy Commissioner has asked the police department to identify vulnerable points to install CCTV cameras. Therefore, we have already identified 180 such spots, and a proposal has been sent to the district administration in this regard” added DCP Shankar.

DCP further said , “The district administration has a provision to allot funds to install CCTV cameras, under the District Mines and Minerals Funds. Once the CCTV cameras are installed, a centralized monitoring system will be enforced to curb illegal sand transportation. We will also seek the district administration’s help to ensure a proper route map while transporting sand which makes it easier to cancel the transport permit if the sand is being transported in any other route or illegally. It should be also noted that in the past three weeks, four road accidents have occurred due to illegal transportation. We will take stern action against the owners of the trucks for engaging ins such trade, and also action against the truck drivers for such operating such illegal sand laden vehicles”



