Illegal Sand Transportation in Ullal, 8 Arrested

Mangaluru: The Ullal police arrested eight persons involved in illegally transporting sand on September 16.

The arrested have been identified as Riyaz (26), Abubaker (53), Raghunath (40), Rajesh (50), Muthalib alias Muthali (40) from Ullal, Atul (22), Ramdhari (28), and Pankaj (24) from Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in Someshwar.

According to the police, on September 15, the Chief Officer of Kotekar Town Panchayat filed a complaint that sand was being transported illegally from Ullal. The Ullal police collected all the CCTV footage from the CCTV installed near Vijaya Bank Talapady. Based on the CCTV footage, the police arrested 8 of the accused and seized 2 pickups used for transporting sand.

