Illegal Storage of Rs 4.31 Lakhs of Fire Crackers, Cops Arrest One Person

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels after City North Police had arrested Anand Gatty on 16 August and seized 1400 kg of low-grade explosive substances from a building in Azizuddin Road near Bunder area in the City, which the substance was used for making crackers and in quarries, now the Kankanady police have recently arrested one more person for illegally stocking explosive substances/ in a godown near Kottara Chowki, and seized crackers worth Rs 4.31 lakhs from the person.



On a tip off, the police had raided the godown of Kanchana Ganga Traders on 18 August and seized crackers. The owner did not have a licence to trade crackers. He was booked under Section 9 B (b) of Explosive Substances Act and under Section 286 of Indian Penal Code. Investigation by police is still on.

In the raid of godfown in Azizuddin road on 16 august, among the substances recovered included 161 boxes of .22 air pistol pellets, that were recently banned by the government.

