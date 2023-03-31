Illegal weapon supplier nabbed from Bihar; 8 pistols recovered, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: An illegal weapon supplier, who also runs an unauthorised firearms repairing factory in Bihar’s Siwan, was arrested by police, an official said on Friday, adding that the accused has been also summoned by central probe agencies for his alleged links with many inter-state criminal groups.

Police said that they have also recovered eight pistols along with 11 bullets from the possession of the accused identified as Bablu Sharma.

According to police, four of his accomplices had links with criminals and terror outfits.

“On March 15, an incident of gunshot firing was reported at Dwarka North police station wherein a man sustained a bullet injury after some unknown persons had fired rounds. A case was registered and probe was initiated,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

After analysis of CCTV footages and call detail records links, the accused Satender, Rahul, Ankur and Shiva Kumar Yadav were arrested in Delhi.

Upon questioning, Rahul disclosed that he purchased illegal firearms from one Bablu Sharma in Siwan, Bihar.

“The team reached at Siwan, Bihar, and identified the mini- arms repair factory (Pali Gun House), in the city. On further enquiry, it came to notice that the mini-arms factory is being run by one Bablu Sharma. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Bablu was arrested by the team,” the DCP added.

“Bablu had also been summoned by other central investigating agencies for his links with other criminals arrested from Jammu and Kashmir. These criminals had links with dreaded terror outfits in J&K,” the DCP said.

Bablu used to purchase illegal firearms and ammunition from Bhind near Morena, Madhya Pradesh, through his other accomplices.

“He runs a firearm repairing factory in the name of Pali Gun House from where he illegally sells illegal firearms and repairs guns,” the official added.

