Images from Bajrang Dal’s arms training camp in Kodagu go viral, group clarifies

Kodagu: Bajrang Dal leader Raghu Sakleshpur on Monday claimed that Kodagu training camp was a workshop conducted by the group to build mental and physical resilience in Karyakartas. The statement comes after videos and photos of an ‘arms training’ camp conducted by Bajrang Dal in Karnataka went viral.

Raghu Sakleshpur said, “From May 5 to May 11, in a private school at Ponnampet in Kodagu district, Bajrang Dal organised a shourya workshop in which 116 people participated. The workshop was conducted with the intention of improving physical and mental resilience. In the workshop, Karyakartas were involved in training continuously from 4:45 am to 10:15 pm.”

Bajrang Dal activists allegedly underwent training holding air guns and ‘trishul deeksha’. Reacting to this claim, Sakleshpur said that air guns and trishul used in training does not violate the Arms Act.

“They trained in lifting weights, nunchakus, long jump, monkey rope and other activities to manage during times of natural disasters. We have consistently trained them in such activities. We used air guns for training and that doesn’t come under the Arms Act. It was to train them about how they work and trishul too does not come under the Arms Act,” he added.

After the images of the training camp went viral, Congress raised serious concerns.

“Bajrang Dal is destroying young lives by training them to unleash violence in the name of religion,” Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said in a tweet.