IMD issues Red Alert in DK, Udupi and Uttara Kannada

Udupi: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada on July 5 for heavy rains.

Incessant and heavy rains have continued to batter the coastal region, though there was some respite in some parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on July 4. Sea erosion has intensified along the coast in many places.

A portion of the Hill, leading to Manipal, collapsed on July 4, due to heavy rains. The possibility of landslides will be more, especially when it rains heavily. It may be recalled that a portion of the land collapsed last year at the same place.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday cautioned the fishermen not to venture into the sea in the wake of the Red alert.

Like this: Like Loading...