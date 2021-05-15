Spread the love



















IMD Right This Time! Heavy Rains in City Predict ‘CYCLONE TAUKTAE’ to Hit Coastal Region Soon



Mangaluru : How many times has it happened? The weatherman forecast calls for no rain, and it rained. Or, the meteorologist said we’re “looking at heavy rains soon, but it turns out to be hot sunny weather. Guess it is nice to be in that job being wrong all of the time and still get paid! That saying, however, may be more inaccurate than the forecast it’s criticizing. The truth is, meteorologists are a lot more accurate than given credit. Sometimes the accuracy of a forecast can come down to the perception of the forecast. In many cases, when the meteorologist is labeled “wrong,” it’s because some mixup happened with precipitation. Either it rained when it wasn’t supposed to, or the weather was scorching hot and was different than predicted.

Think of it this way: The forecast calls for a chance of rain today. It ended up staying dry at your house, but it rained at your mother’s house eight miles away. Was the forecast wrong? Was it right? It’s all about who got the rain and who did not. A chance of rain tomorrow means just that: there is a chance. Some days the odds are higher than others; some days the odds are lower. Sometimes the odds are higher at one location and lower at another.

Anyways, this time India Meteorological Department (IMD) 24 hours ago had predicted heavy rains from 14 May midnight onwards till few more days- and their prediction has been 100% Right this time, since the wee hours of 15 May it has been raining heavily and has not stopped. The City is seeing less people on street, even though the DC Dr Rajendra had lifted the weekend curfew, but due to heavy rains people have not made much use of their shopping spree. Street vendors are the ones worst affected due to this heavy downpour, and also those working outdoors, like road construction workers etc.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra during an emergency videoconference with district officials asking Revenue Department officials to alert all people residing in low-lying areas and make plans to shift them to safer locations. The Coast Guard has also begun shepherding fishing vessels to the shore even as the Coastal Security Police were on high alert. As the disaster was approaching amid Covid-19, the DC told officials to keep tabs on home isolation cases and suggested that it would be better to shift them to Covid Care Centres if their houses were in low-lying areas. This avoids mixing up of patients in case of floods. Relief centres will be opened if needed, he added.

DC also directed officials to check all power lines and poles while the local administration along with the Forest Department should immediately attend to tree-falling cases. Meanwhile, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty has instructed officials concerned to speed up storm-water drain desilting work so as to avoid artificial flooding during heavy rains.

Sources reveal that the Arabian Sea’s low pressure area has already transformed into cyclone and therefore coastal districts have started getting torrential rains since Friday late night, and during the wee hours of Saturday. Together with rain, high velocity winds are lashing across the district, including Mangaluru City. Fishermen have not ventured into the sea for fishing activities since the Coast Guard made Cyclone warnings yesterday. An NDRF team has arrived in the district as a precaution. IMD predicts that coastal regions of Karnataka will receive heavy rains for the next two days. City is still seeing dark clouds, and lightning every now and then. So don’t plan any outdoor activities for the next 48 hours.

Sources say that Cyclone Tauktae can be among the ‘strongest’ on India’s west coast in 2 decades. The first cyclone of 2021 may be here, and quite a storm it can be. Cyclone Tauktae is likely to form May 15- 16, 2021 in Arabian Sea. The system must be watched closely for rapid intensification, which can make predictions tough. The current characteristics of the storm indicate rapid intensification. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update on the cyclone that a low pressure area had formed in the south eastern Arabian Sea close to Lakshadweep on the morning of May 13. The IMD, in its latest cyclone update issued on the afternoon of May 14, said a depression had formed in the early morning hours of the same day. The depression, which lies 360 kilometres west-south west of Kannur in Kerala, is likely to intensify into a deep depression by the evening of May 14 and a cyclone by late May 15.

The cyclone formation might happen Saturday (May 15), much ahead of IMD’s current May 16. The agency said the cyclone might strengthen further and reach the Gujarat coast by the evening of May 18. Many of the weather models predict that the track of the cyclone will be really close to the coast which means that coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka including Dakshina Kannada, Goa and Maharashtra will experience heavy rainfall beginning May 14 and continuing over the weekend.



