Immoral Policing at Bejai – Two Arrested

Mangaluru: The Urwa police arrested two persons in connection with immoral policing at Bejai Kapikad here on July 22.

The arrested have been identified as Dikshith (32) from Alape and Lloyd Pinto (32).

According to the police, on July 21, around 5:30 pm, a group of six students from a reputed Medical College had gone to Panambur Beach. While the students were having fun on the beach, two strangers followed them and captured the activities of the students on their mobiles. When the students were returning on their motorbikes, the strangers followed the students on their two-wheelers until Bejai and assaulted them using foul language.

In the incident, Mohammed Hafis (20) was injured. Later the injured student filed a complaint at the Urwa police station.

Based on the complaint, the Urwa police arrested Dikshith and Lloyd and seized the Two-wheeler and the mobiles used for the crime.

