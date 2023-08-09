Immoral policing at Dubai Market, Hampankatta

Mangaluru: Another case of immoral policing has been reported at the Dubai market building where a group barged into a mobile shop and assaulted the owner on August 8.

According to sources, on August 8, a customer had come to repair his power bank at the Dubai Market. When the shop owner said that they repair only mobiles, the customer asked for a screwdriver so that he himself would repair it. When the shop owner refused to give the Screwdriver, there was a commotion between them and the customer assaulted the shop owner.

Later the customer informed his friends who came to the Dubai Market and assaulted the shop owner. The complete incident was recorded in the CCTV camera.

In this connection a case was filed and two of the accused have been arrested. The search is on for others.

