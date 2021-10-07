Spread the love



















Immoral Policing at Kadri Police station Limits, Two Arrested

Mangaluru: The Kadri police have arrested two persons in connection with immoral policing at Bendur here on October 6.

The arrested have been identified as Jayaprakash and Prithvi.

According to sources, on October 6, at around 10 pm, two youths were on their way home to Lalbagh on their bike after having dinner at a hotel in Kankanady. At Bendur, when they met two of their college mates they stopped their bike to talk to them. All of a sudden two youths Jayaprakash and Prithvi came on a bike and asked their names. Later Jayaprakash and Prithvi used foul language, manhandled one of the youths and also threatened him with life.

The victims later filed a complaint against those who had manhandled and threatened them in the Kadri police station.

Based on the complaint the Kadri police arrested Jayaprakash and Prithvi and produced them before the court.

