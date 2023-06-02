Immoral Policing at Someshwar Beach – Seven arrested

Mangaluru: Sources have revealed that the Ullal police have taken four youths into their custody on June 2, in connection with the immoral policing at Someshwar Beach on June 1.

The arrested are identified as Yathish, a resident of Bastipadpu in Ullal, Sachin and Suhas, residents of Uchchila, Akhil from Talapady, Bhavesh (25) from Bastipadav and Jeethu (23) from Talapady. The minor boy was their associate. All of them are activists affiliated with a Hindu organisation, police said.

Students of the Para Medical College, Mangaluru, Jaffer Sheriff, Mujib and Ashiq from Kerala had gone to Someshwar Beach along with their female collegemates also from Kerala. A group of men had followed the students on June 1, questioned them and assaulted the boys.

Based on the complaint by the students, an FIR was registered at the Ullal Police Station. Police Commissioner Kuldeep Jain formed two special teams to investigate the case.

Based on the complaint, the police have taken seven youths into their custody and the search is on for others.

