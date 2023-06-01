Immoral Policing at Someshwar Beach, Three injured

Mangaluru: In an act of immoral policing, three students have been beaten up by some unidentified men at the Someshwar beach on June 1.

According to the police, a group of 6 students including three girls from Kerala pursuing their studies in a private College had gone to Someshwar Beach. A group of men followed the students, questioned them and assaulted the boys.

In the incident, three students were injured. The police vehicle 112, reached the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered at Ullal Police Station.

The accused are now absconding. The police have formed 2 teams and the search is on for the accused.

