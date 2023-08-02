Immoral Policing: Five Arrested for Harassing Mangaluru Doctors and Professors in Karkala

Udupi: In a recent incident of alleged “immoral policing,” the Karkala Police in Udupi arrested five activists associated with the Sangh Parivar. The incident came to light after four doctors and two lady professors, who were travelling in a car, reported the incident to the authorities.

According to the complainants, the activists, identified as Santhosh Nandalike, Karthik Poojary, Sunil Mulya Miyar, Sandeep Poojary Miyar, and Sujith Saphaliga Tellaru, followed and intercepted the vehicle in which four doctors and two Female professors were travelling at Kuntalpady, Karkala on July 29. The activists allegedly subjected the occupants of the car to verbal abuse and threats.

In response to the distress call made by one of the female professors in the car, a police team, including Karkala DySP Aravind Kallagujje, Circle Inspector Nagaraj, and SI Sandeep Shetty, promptly reached the location. The team arrested the five Sangh Parivar members in connection with the incident.

The victims, who are doctors and professors associated with a college in Mangaluru, filed a case with the Karkala Rural Police. Further investigation is on.

