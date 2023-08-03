Immoral Policing in Dharmasthala, Auto Driver Assaulted

Dharmasthala: The Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during his visit to Mangaluru said that the government will firmly act against communal forces indulging in moral policing with the specific intention of tarnishing the image of both Dakshina Kannada and the Congress government.

On August 2, an incident of another immoral policing was reported under the Dharmasthala police station limits when an auto driver was taking a female passenger in his auto.

According to sources, on August 2, Mohammed Ashiq (22) from Ujire, was taking a female passenger on his auto from the Dharmasthala bus stop. The activists followed the auto and assaulted Ahsiq saying that he was taking a Hindu girl.

The auto driver Ashiq was injured and admitted to the hospital.

Dharmasthala police are investigating the case.

Like this: Like Loading...