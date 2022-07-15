Impact on Trade & Commerce Activities due to Partial Closure of Mluru-Bluru NH 75

Impact on Trade & Commerce Activities due to Partial Closure of Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75

Mangaluru: Shiradi Ghat witnessed yet another landslide on a section of NH 75. Subsequently, the Hassan DC has issued an order barring of vehicular movements in the Shiradi Ghat stretch from 06.00 p.m to 06.00 a.m. and as a precaution, traffic from Maranahalli to Donigal- Heggade, about 20 km on NH 75, will move on a single lane from 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. The traffic ban after dusk will stay until the rainfall subsides.

This will severely affect the trade and commerce activities, particularly export-import trade. The sorry state of roads leading to landslides without proper planning and timely reconstruction of the roads when such disasters are anticipated has become a normal trend every year causing severe inconvenience to the people and particularly trade activities resulting in huge losses. Time and again KCCI has appealed to the leaders at State and Central governments to have an immediate action plan to set right this issue.

There seems to be no accountability for such shoddy work and dilly-dallying to carry out repair and maintenance works on time by the concerned departments. The inevitable, made so by agencies has happened now and will further burden the taxpayers. This raises a red flag as it may also lead to serious mishap in future putting the

life of people in jeopardy if timely action is not taken by the government. Who will owe the accountability in such a situation? – Is it the Hassan district administration,

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), state or central government? Neither the Charmadi Ghat nor the Sampaje Ghat could take goods trailer vehicles plying to New Mangalore Port. They have to take the Hubballi –Ankola route entailing an additional 350 kms with a whopping cost. While we see Highways across the country and even in the state are getting a facelift (even those with difficult terrain), the citizens of this region feel short changed.

We have been suffering for three decades because of improper handling of the Shiradi Ghat stretch. It is disheartening that the government has failed to provide good road connectivity between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The apathy of the Shiradi Ghat Highway stretch was also brought to the notice of Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari during his address to the KCCI members on February 28 th 2022 in Mangaluru.

We hereby enclose the letters addressed to Hon’ble Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari, apprising about the issue before his visit to Mangaluru and also copy of the letter sent to him last year in December 2021. We hope that the government shall take immediate action in finding an appropriate solution considering the interest of trade and commerce without hampering EXIM trade, movement of LPG, agricultural products etc.

LETTER TO NITIN GADKARI, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, New Delhi

Respected Sir,

Greetings from Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru. KCCI congratulates you on the tremendous progress in nation building through National Highways across the country by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, GoI under your leadership. We are delighted to know that you would be visiting Mangaluru on 28th February 2022 and have taken time out of your busy schedule to meet and address the Members of KCCI and business communities on the said date at 7.00 p. m. at The Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru.

We bring before you some vital and critical points for your immediate attention. :

1. We have been striving for an all-weather road connectivity between Mangaluru – Bengaluru (NH75) for over three decades. Periodic closure of various stretches on this route especially Shiradi Ghat due to miserable conditions affects the EXIM trade, Movement of LPG, Agricultural products etc. We request for a Permanent solution for this issue.

2. Upgrade Sampaje and Hulikal ghat to serve heavy duty vehicles connecting New Mangalore port to the rest of the state.

3. Expedited the proposed 77-km four-lane Mangaluru City bypass between Mulki and Thokkottu via Kinnigoli, Kateel, Bajpe, Kaikamba, B.C. Road, Melkar and Mudipu.

4. Completion of New Phalguni River bridge construction at Kulur on the NH 66 by this May-end, ahead of the September deadline i.e. before the monsoon. Once monsoon begins, it will be difficult to carry out the work on the riverbed and the project is likely to be delayed.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

SHASHIDHAR PAI MAROOR

DIRECTOR / PRESIDENT

KANARA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY