‘IMPETUS 2022’ the 25th Annual Homoeopathic Conference at FMHMC

Mangaluru: A press meet was held to brief about the ‘IMPETUS 2022’ the 25th Annual Homoeopathic Conference at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, one of the premier Homoeopathic Medical colleges and Hospitals in the country will be hosting the 25th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference on the 16th & 17th of September 2022 at the Deralakatte campus. Homoeopathy is synonymous with Father Muller and the Institution today is renowned universally for its pioneering contribution to the field of Homoeopathic Medical education, training, research and quality patient care.

Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College with its vision and mission of healing and comforting the suffering humanity with compassion, and respect and providing affordable holistic health care services has emerged today as a centre of excellence in Global Homoeopathic Medical Education and Research. The state–of–the–art facility at Deralakatte boasts of a full-fledged college setup along with an attached hospital which trains students in quality patient care, knowledge care and learner care.

It is affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka and recognized by National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), New Delhi, and has been accredited with an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. The annual intake of 100 seats in UG and 27 seats in PG course along with 50 bedded hospital with attached causality, day care unit, inpatient department, outpatient department, Medical laboratory, Radiographic unit, Yoga and Naturopathy, massage, Physiotherapy, Specialty clinics and other facilities make it a fantastic overall health setup.

The college has been traditionally organizing regular annual conferences to stay abreast of the current developing trends in the field of ever-growing Homoeopathic education and research. This year after a spell of 2 years, post-COVID era, Impetus 2022- Kindle The Process To Success, has been planned with the theme of Mastery in case-taking skills and effective prescription. Research and Publications are the present buzzwords of all fields of Medical Education. We have created a platform of open forum presentations for young, enthusiastic, budding Homoeopaths to share their fresh insights and experiences. This year’s conference will be spread out over 2 days taking you into the intricacies and complexities of case-taking skills by Dr Shekhar Algundgi M.D(Hom), F.Hom(U.K), M.F.Hom(Malaysia), Master Hom (Ireland), N.D(Naturo) on the first days’ scientific session.

The second speaker is Dr N. Madan, Senior Homoeopath, Professor-Emeritus GCEH who will be enlightening us on the different approaches to prescription. The final speaker is an Alumni of our college Dr S Ilango, B.H.M.S, MD(Hom), SCPH who will be presenting his exposition on the topic Hunting Syphilis. The open forum will take place during the noon sessions and evening tea break sessions where short paper presentations will be presented.

The Inaugural programme of the 25th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference will take place on the 16th of September 2022 at 9:30 a.m at Father Muller Auditorium, Deralakatte. The Chief Guest of the programme will be Prof. Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, MBBS, MS (ENT), FRCS (England) Honorable Vice Chancellor NITTE (Deemed to be University) and Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions will preside over the function.

On this auspicious occasion, there will also be the release of the Conference Souvenir and the Introductory volume of the Father Muller Homoeopathy Research Bulletin along with the launch of the brand new varieties of Shalom powder in different fragrances.

Members present during the Press meet were: Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI; Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H and FMHPD; Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC; Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC; Dr Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMC&H; Dr Vivek Shakthidaran, Organizing Secretary, Homoeopathic Conference-2022; and Dr Blany Lobo, Chairperson, Media Committee, Homoeopathic Conference 2022.

