IMPETUS 2023- Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day held at St Aloysius College 13-15 Feb



Mangaluru: Research and Innovation Cell in association with the Entrepreneurship and Consultancy cell of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, jointly organised 3 Day Impetus 2023, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Day, on 13-15, February 2023. The programme was inaugurated on 13.02.2023. Dr Smitha Hegde, Professor, Nitte University Centre for Science, Education and Research, Derlekatte, Mangaluru, was the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. Rev. Fr. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, presided over the programme. About 430 students participated in the programme. Dr Suresh Poojary, Dean, of Research and Innovation welcomed the gathering. Dr Smitha Hegde spoke about how innovation was different from Invention. She spoke about the different types of Innovations with interesting and humorous examples. She explained the procedure for filing a patent.

Rev. Fr. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal spoke on the innovative mind and the way innovative ideas must be used for a start-up. Father motivated the students to think beyond the box and venture into entrepreneurship. He said College will provide seed money for the best startup projects to complete those projects. Dr Alwyn D’Sa, the Registrar, spoke on the occasion and encouraged students to take up entrepreneurship.

The panel discussion was conducted on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, notable entrepreneurs, Mr Vishwas Shishir, Chairman Startup Committee, KCCI, Mangaluru, Ms Preethi Nayak, Partner, Jyothi Cycle and Fitness Founder Health Bricks, Mangaluru and Mr Mithun Bhat Kakunje, Entrepreneur, Mangaluru, participated in the panel discussion. The panel discussion was moderated by Mr Manoj Fernandes. Start-up opportunities, start-up funding and various other issues relating to entrepreneurship were discussed. Students’ and panel members’ interaction with questions and answers was held.

Dr Denis Fernandes, Director of Arrupe Block, Dr Mamatha, Dean of Entrepreneurship and Consultancy Cell, Dr Caroleena Jenefar, Staff Coordinator and student co-ordinator Mr Junaid Jushiddi were present on occasion.

Impetus 2023 Day 2, the Start-up Expo began at 10 am on the 14th of February 2023 at Mother Teresa Peace Park on the campus. The Expo was formally inaugurated by cutting the ribbon by two eminent guests invited to share their industry experience. 35 student start-ups put up their stalls and sold their products along with local producers of Jaalasanthe members. Principal Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, presided over the programme, and Dr Suresh Poojary, Dean, of the Research and Innovation Cell welcomed the gathering, The Chief Guest Mr Deekshith Rai, founder of CodeCraft technologies, brought out his distinct experience in collaborating, providing corporate services and consultancy to top businesses around the globe. In his message to the crowd, he reiterated our beliefs in endless possibilities, the need to hustle and have an appetite for stress, stay relevant at all times, and constantly push our limits.

The Guest of honour Jeevan Saldanha, founder of Spectrum industries, Mangaluru, with nearly 30 decades of wisdom recollected some valuable lessons on starting his own business in the 90s. He said passion and persistence of a person will determine the success of entrepreneurship. Father Principal asked everyone to stay abreast with present knowledge and to be adaptive. The formal function was concluded by the vote of thanks proposed by Dr Mamatha. Day 2 of Impetus 2023 kick-started when start-ups were opened for business with the sole motive of creating an entrepreneurship ecosystem on the campus. Staff coordinator Dr Caroleena Janefer from the Dept. of Commerce and student coordinator Junaid Jushiddi graced the occasion.

Impetus 2023, Day 3, IDEATHON and START-UP presentations were held on 15th February 2023. 14 teams for IDEATHON and 15 units for START- UP participated and presented their ideas. Mr Reji, Department of Economics coordinated the events. Day 3 events were concluded with a formal valedictory programme where Dr Richard Gonsalves, Director of LCRI Block was the Chief Guest. He stressed developing entrepreneurship skills among the students and the importance of patents. The winners of IDEATHON were Veron D Costa and the team – first place. Junaid – second place and Ms Arshal D’ Souza – third place. The winners of START-UP were Mr Kirinjit – in the first place, Hamdan Hassen – in second place and Ayush K A and his team – in third place. Mr Junaid Jushiddi, the student coordinator, proposed a vote of thanks.

